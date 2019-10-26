TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of thousands of people participated in the 2019 Taiwan Pride parade Saturday (Oct. 26) in central Taipei, with estimates of between 170,000 to 250,000, the largest event of its kind in Asia.

Among the participants were people from all different backgrounds; young and old, different nationalities, genders, faiths, and political affiliations. Among the 180 groups represented were Amnesty International, religious groups, Hong Kong Pride, and various centers and academic institutes for Gender Research.



Many enjoyed the peaceful, safe ambiance of the parade, commenting that it was one of the best they had attended. Several vendors and organizations were offering free gifts, while volunteers and police were on hand to offer assistance and information.

Volunteers San Niang and Ya Zhu said “Even though Taiwan has legalized equal marriage, there is still a long way to go… Keep it up LGBTQ+ friends! Taiwan democracy supports gay rights, Taiwan’s gays support Hong Kong!”



Cho-cho said: “This is the first year that equal marriage is legal. I am wearing this dress because men can wear wedding dresses and women can wear suits… and I hope to get married!”



Earl, a writer and photographer from the US, said: “I’m here today to enjoy the beautiful weather and to show my support… Pride is kind of a privilege in some ways because some countries will even kill you just for being gay.”



A couple from Thailand and Switzerland said: “It’s great to see all our friends from all over the world. We have been to pride to Tokyo. I think this pride is bigger.”



Three year-old Mini’s mother said: “She’s here so that she knows that love is equal. There are so many different people in society, it doesn’t matter what kind of love it is, it’s worth encouraging.”



A spokesperson for the Graduate Institute for Gender Studies at Shih Hsin University said: “This is a topic we discuss every day. This year Taiwan legalized gay marriage. We have a lot of international friends here today to celebrate this. I’m not actually Taiwanese, I’m Chinese, but I feel like even though this isn’t my country, I feel so proud and I think that Taiwan is just great.”



Members of Greenpeace said: “We are an organization that loves peace, be it environmental or human rights, we want to support both causes. About ten of us joined today to participate in the parade.”



These two friends said: “We feel very moved by this event, because Taiwan very quickly legalized equal marriage, so everyone can live together. Everything is just really moving. We feel that the Green Party has similar values to us, and supports the same things we support.”



A mother of a three-year old and her friends commented: “It’s important to bring kids to this event, so that they are aware of the way things are. So that when they grow up, they will know why everyone around them is the way they are.” The child, after a long day of walking, managed to add his own comment on the day's events:“It’s really fun!"



