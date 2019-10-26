TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite a dreary start to the day, at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) the sun emerged to shine over hundreds of thousands of people who took to Taipei’s streets to celebrate love.

This year was the first LGBTQ+ Pride parade since Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize equal marriage. The 5.5km route started at Taipei City Hall and continued along Zhongxiao East Road, ending at the Presidential Palace.

It is estimated that between 170,000 to 250,000 people were in attendance throughout the day, with visitors from approximately 100 countries.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography.

Taipei’s LGBTQ+ parade has become the largest in Asia since its initiation in 2003, drawing visitors every year from countries worldwide to join the festivities and experience the island’s vibrant civil society. The 17th LGBTQ+ parade focused on the theme, “Together, Make Taiwan Better,” calling for compassion and care among LGBTQ+ communities and the general public.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography

There were two stages (at Taipei City Hall Plaza and Ketagalan Boulevard), six ‘teams’ for each color of the rainbow, 24 floats and approximately 180 groups officially registered for the parade. Five flags representing bisexual, trans, pansexual, asexual and intersex groups led the teams throughout the route.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography

A record-breaking 30 companies signed up to participate and sponsor the parade this year. Meanwhile, over 100 booths joined in the Rainbow Market, a vendors’ area at Taipei City Hall Square offering LGBTQ+-oriented merchandise, NGO information, and other commercial services.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography

The parade wrapped up with performances on the stage on Ketagalan Boulevard by the likes of 9m88, HUSH, UrbanCat and A-Lin. The event ended at 7:00 p.m.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography

Even though Taiwan has legalized same-sex marriage, discrimination and misunderstanding toward LGBTQ+ people still exist, and this requires constant attention and action in society, said one of the organizers, the Taiwan Tongzhi (LGBTQ+) Hotline Association.



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography



Photo: Naomi Goddard Photography