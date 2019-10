Rugby World Cup Daily Schedule

Japan POOL STAGE Friday, Sept. 20 Tokyo

Japan 30, Russia 10

Saturday, Sept. 21 Sapporo

Australia 39, Fiji 21

Tokyo

France 23, Argentina 21

Yokohama

New Zealand 23, South Africa 13

Sunday, Sept. 22 Osaka

Italy 47, Namibia 22

Yokohama

Ireland 27, Scotland 3

Sapporo

England 35, Tonga 3

Monday, Sept. 23 Toyota

Wales 43, Georgia 14

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Kumagaya

Samoa 34, Russia 9

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Kamaishi

Uruguay 30, Fiji 27

Thursday, Sept. 26 Fukuoka

Italy 48, Canada 7

Kobe

England 45, United States 7

Saturday, Sept. 28 Osaka

Argentina 28, Tonga 12

Shizuoka

Japan 19, Ireland 12

Toyota

South Africa 57, Namibia 3

Sunday, Sept. 29 Kumagaya

Georgia 33, Uruguay 7

Tokyo

Wales 29, Australia 25

Monday, Sept. 30 Kobe

Scotland 34, Samoa 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Fukuoka

France 33, United States 9

Oita

New Zealand 63, Canada 0

Thursday, Oct. 3 Osaka

Fiji 45, Georgia 10

Kobe

Ireland 35, Russia 0

Friday, Oct. 4 Shizuoka

South Africa 49, Italy 3

Saturday, Oct. 5 Oita

Australia 45, Uruguay 10

Tokyo

England 39, Argentina 10

Toyota

Japan 38, Samoa 19

Sunday, Oct. 6 Tokyo

New Zealand 71, Namibia 9

Kumamoto

France 23, Tonga 21

Tuesday, Oct. 8 Kobe

South Africa 66, Canada 7

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Kumagaya

Argentina 47, United States 17

Shizuoka

Scotland 61, Russia 0

Oita

Wales 29, Fiji 17

Friday, Oct. 11 Shizuoka

Australia 27, Georgia 8

Saturday, Oct. 12 Toyota

New Zealand vs. Italy, cancelled, typhoon

Yokohama

England vs. France, cancelled, typhoon

Fukuoka

Ireland 47, Samoa 5

Sunday, Oct. 13 Kamaishi

Namibia vs. Canada, cancelled, typhoon

Osaka

Tonga 31, United States 19

Kumamoto

Wales 35, Uruguay 13

Yokohama

Japan 28, Scotland 21

QUARTERFINALS Saturday, Oct. 19 Oita

England 40, Australia 16

Tokyo

New Zealand 46, Ireland 14

Sunday, Oct. 20 Oita

Wales 20, France 19

Tokyo

South Africa 26, Japan 3

SEMIFINALS Yokohama Saturday, Oct. 26

England 19, New Zealand 7

Sunday, Oct. 27

Wales vs. South Africa, 0900 GMT

BRONZE PLAYOFF Friday, Nov. 1 Tokyo

New Zealand vs. Wales or South Africa, 0900 GMT

FINAL Saturday, Nov. 2 Yokohama

England vs. Wales or South Africa, 0900 GMT