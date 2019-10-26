  1. Home
90 newlyweds at Taipower's group wedding

Taiwan Power Company event featured second highest number of couples

By Alex Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/26 18:13
Taipower group wedding (MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) － Ninety couples got married at the Taiwan Power Company group wedding at Yangmingshan Zhongshan Hall on Saturday (Oct. 26), making it the second highest number of couples to be married in the history of the event, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs' (MOEA) website.

The highest number of newlyweds was 111 in 2008. Of the 90 couples, 22 featured couples who were both Taipower employees.

Taipower President Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) provided some words of encouragement and advice to the newlyweds. He told them they should have empathy, tolerance, mutual trust and understanding for each other, giving morphing cups as gifts.

The wedding ceremony costs were covered by Taipower. It was explained that marriage subsidies and baby bonuses were offered to newly married employees as the company wanted to provide a more carefree work environment, MOEA reported.
group wedding
collective wedding
Taiwan Power Company
work benefits
birth rate

