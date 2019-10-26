  1. Home
ASUS is Taiwan’s best brand for 7th consecutive year

Top 20 Taiwan companies experience growth in total value despite a background of global trade disputes

By Alex Wu , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/26 16:45
Best Taiwan Global Brands (MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) － ASUS has topped the list of Taiwan’s best global brands for a seventh consecutive year despite a 4 percent decrease in value, as reported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Thursday (Oct.24).

The survey of Taiwan’s international brands was conducted by Interbrand, using the same system it adopts for evaluating the best global brands, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial of Development Bureau. In 2019, ASUS also made Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ “Top Regarded Companies” list, and won 22 of Germany’s iF Product Design Awards, according to ASUS.

MOEA pointed out that ASUS has diversified its products to meet the needs of a variety of target customers, such as gamers, creatives, and business customers. This conforms to how Interbrand recommends companies react to a rapidly changing market.

In addition, bicycle companies, such as Giant and Merida also made the list of best Taiwan global brands. The report noted the growth of these brands was likely prompted by people exercising more.

It is commendable the nation’s top 20 companies could still grow by 0.7 percent despite the ongoing trade war between U.S.-China, and Japan-Korea, noted MOEA.
