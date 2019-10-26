AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|SATURDAY, Oct. 26
Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal: New Zealand vs. England.
thru 27, Zhuhai, China — tennis , WTA, Elite Trophy.
thru 27, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.
thru 27, Busan, South Korea — golf, US LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship.
thru 27, Chiba, Japan — golf, US PGA Tour, Zozo Championship.
thru 27, Vienna — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.
thru 27, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.
Kelowna, British Columbia — ice skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada.
Washington, DC — baseball, World Series Game 4: Washington vs. Houston.
London — boxing, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis for Taylor's WBA-IBF super lightweight titles.
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico — boxing, Wilfredo Mendez vs. Gabriel Mendoza for Mendez's WBO minimumweight title.
Reno, Nevada — boxing, Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez for vacant WBO featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, Oct. 27
Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal: Wales vs. South Africa.
Mexico City — auto racing, F1, Mexican GP.
thru Nov. 3, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA Finals.
Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.
Washington, DC — baseball, World Series Game 5: Washington vs. Houston.
|MONDAY, Oct. 28
thru Nov. 3, Paris — tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.
|TUESDAY, Oct. 29
Houston — baseball, World Series Game 6: Houston vs. Washington, if necessary.
|WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30
Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.
Houston — baseball, World Series Game 7: Houston vs. Washington, if necessary.
|THURSDAY, Oct. 31
thru Nov. 3, Shanghai — golf, WGC, HSBC Champions.
thru Nov. 3, New Taipei City — golf, US LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts.
thru Nov. 3, Southampton, Bermuda — golf, US PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship.
|FRIDAY, Nov. 1
Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st T20.
Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.
Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup bronze medal match.
thru 2, Grenoble, France — figure skating, Grand Prix, French International.
thru 2, Los Angeles — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.
|SATURDAY, Nov. 2
Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup final.
Carson, California — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Canelo Alvarez for WBO light heavyweight title.
|SUNDAY, Nov. 3
Austin, Texas — auto racing, F1, United States GP.
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd T20.
New Delhi — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 1st T20.
Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.
New York — athletics, New York City Marathon.