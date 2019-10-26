AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

SATURDAY, Oct. 26

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal: New Zealand vs. England.

thru 27, Zhuhai, China — tennis , WTA, Elite Trophy.

thru 27, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

thru 27, Busan, South Korea — golf, US LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship.

thru 27, Chiba, Japan — golf, US PGA Tour, Zozo Championship.

thru 27, Vienna — tennis, ATP, Erste Bank Open.

thru 27, Basel, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Indoors.

Kelowna, British Columbia — ice skating, Grand Prix, Skate Canada.

Washington, DC — baseball, World Series Game 4: Washington vs. Houston.

London — boxing, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis for Taylor's WBA-IBF super lightweight titles.

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico — boxing, Wilfredo Mendez vs. Gabriel Mendoza for Mendez's WBO minimumweight title.

Reno, Nevada — boxing, Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez for vacant WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 27

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup semifinal: Wales vs. South Africa.

Mexico City — auto racing, F1, Mexican GP.

thru Nov. 3, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA Finals.

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

Washington, DC — baseball, World Series Game 5: Washington vs. Houston.

MONDAY, Oct. 28

thru Nov. 3, Paris — tennis, ATP, Paris Masters.

TUESDAY, Oct. 29

Houston — baseball, World Series Game 6: Houston vs. Washington, if necessary.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30

Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

Houston — baseball, World Series Game 7: Houston vs. Washington, if necessary.

THURSDAY, Oct. 31

thru Nov. 3, Shanghai — golf, WGC, HSBC Champions.

thru Nov. 3, New Taipei City — golf, US LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts.

thru Nov. 3, Southampton, Bermuda — golf, US PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship.

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st T20.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup bronze medal match.

thru 2, Grenoble, France — figure skating, Grand Prix, French International.

thru 2, Los Angeles — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup final.

Carson, California — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Canelo Alvarez for WBO light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 3

Austin, Texas — auto racing, F1, United States GP.

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 2nd T20.

New Delhi — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 1st T20.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st T20.

New York — athletics, New York City Marathon.