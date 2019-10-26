A Shiite Muslim child beats his chest next to his father during a procession to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period following the anniversary o
Flames from the Kincade Fire consume a car in the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Wildfires are
Pro-independence demonstrators gather next to the department of Interior in Catalonia, during a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 21, 20
An opposition protester talks to soldiers of the National Guard blocking the way to the headquarters of the state electricity company in Caracas, Vene
People come to the aid of an anti-government protester wounded during clashes with police amid ongoing demonstrations triggered by an increase in subw
Protesters take cover during a confrontation with police in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, ignoring a ban on the rally and setting up barricades am
President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a rally on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Ed
Matt Younger, right, a pastor at Northway Church, embraces facilities associate Robert Lusk in their church's severely damaged sanctuary on Sunday, Oc
The sun begins to rise behind a mist covered Corfe Castle in Dorset, England, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes a ceremony marking the end of the 40-day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson in Pakistan; wildfires consuming a car in northern California; and sunrise at a mist-covered castle in England.
This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 19-25, 2019.
