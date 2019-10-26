  1. Home
Taiwan wins Excellence Awards at WCIT

Advancements for eye checkups have gained Taiwan international recognition at World Congress on Information Technology

By Alex Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/26 12:37
(ITRI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－Taiwan won six Global ICT Excellence Awards at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), held in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 6-9.

Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (ITRI) ICT Innovation for Self-Service Ophthalmoscope won the merit award in the “Innovative eHealth Solutions” category, according to ITRI. It provides a fully automatic “fundus” photograph of the inner eyeball, with an AI decision support system for images of the back of the eyeball, so the severity of damage to the retina can be identified.

ITRI general director Cheng Jen-Chieh (鄭仁傑) said the probability of a diabetic person going blind is 25 times more likely than a non-diabetic person, with the root of the problem being diabetic retinopathy. He added that diabetes is among the leading 10 causes of mortality in Taiwan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, over 60 percent of people with diabetes did not get a fundus image screening in 2018, according to ITRI. The research institute seeks validation from clinics and partnerships with hospitals to promote the widespread accessibility of ophthalmoscopes.
