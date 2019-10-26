ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch has passed a fitness test and will play against Sri Lanka in Sunday's first of three Twenty20 matches.

Finch had been battling back spasms and a side strain which kept him out of domestic first-class and one-day matches over the past week.

But after batting in the nets on Saturday at Adelaide Oval, Finch says he's fine to lead Australia in the opening match of the men's international summer.

The teams play a second T20 match on Wednesday in Brisbane, followed by the third on Friday in Melbourne.

