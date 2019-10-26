  1. Home
Police: Man attacks officer, is fatally shot by his partner

By  Associated Press
2019/10/26 10:16
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man who attacked a police officer with a metal chair and critically injured him was shot to death by the officer's partner.

Police officials say the officer who was attacked at a nail salon in Brooklyn on Friday is in a medically induced coma at Brookdale Hospital.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the injured officer's partner tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confrontation happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a nail salon in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Police say it started when the officers tried to arrest a man who was urinating in the middle of the salon. They say a second man attacked one of the officers.