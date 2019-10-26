|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|30
|Boston
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|26
|20
|Florida
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|35
|39
|Toronto
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|40
|39
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|32
|29
|Montreal
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|36
|34
|Detroit
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|23
|38
|Ottawa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|22
|31
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|44
|38
|Carolina
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|29
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|25
|22
|Columbus
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|26
|32
|Pittsburgh
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|36
|30
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|25
|22
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|25
|27
|New Jersey
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|19
|31
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|42
|25
|Nashville
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|42
|32
|St. Louis
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|32
|32
|Winnipeg
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|30
|36
|Dallas
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|25
|33
|Chicago
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|20
|26
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|21
|36
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|35
|27
|Vegas
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|37
|34
|Calgary
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|35
|37
|Vancouver
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|19
|Anaheim
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|25
|24
|Arizona
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|26
|19
|San Jose
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|28
|34
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|29
|39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2
San Jose 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 2
Nashville 4, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO
|Friday's Games
Colorado 6, Vegas 1
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.