All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 11 8 2 1 17 40 30 5-0-0 3-2-1 2-0-0 Washington 12 7 2 3 17 44 38 2-1-2 5-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 26 20 3-0-1 3-1-1 1-0-2 Carolina 10 6 3 1 13 33 29 3-1-0 3-2-1 2-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 9 6 3 0 12 25 22 4-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Columbus 10 5 3 2 12 26 32 3-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-1 Florida 10 4 2 4 12 35 39 2-1-1 2-1-3 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 11 6 5 0 12 36 30 4-3-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 40 39 3-2-2 2-2-0 3-2-1 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 2-1-0 3-2-1 4-2-0 Montreal 10 4 4 2 10 36 34 2-3-0 2-1-2 1-2-1 Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 9 25 22 3-1-0 1-2-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 2-1-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 Detroit 10 3 7 0 6 23 38 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Ottawa 9 2 6 1 5 22 31 2-3-0 0-3-1 2-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 10 8 1 1 17 42 25 4-0-0 4-1-1 1-1-0 Edmonton 11 8 2 1 17 35 27 5-0-0 3-2-1 2-0-0 Vegas 12 7 5 0 14 37 34 3-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Nashville 10 6 3 1 13 42 32 5-1-1 1-2-0 2-0-0 St. Louis 10 5 2 3 13 32 32 3-1-2 2-1-1 2-0-0 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 35 37 4-1-1 2-4-0 2-3-1 Vancouver 9 6 3 0 12 30 19 3-0-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Anaheim 11 6 5 0 12 25 24 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 Arizona 9 5 3 1 11 26 19 3-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 Winnipeg 11 5 6 0 10 30 36 2-4-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 34 2-2-0 2-3-1 1-3-0 Dallas 12 4 7 1 9 25 33 2-2-1 2-5-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 10 4 6 0 8 29 39 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Chicago 8 2 4 2 6 20 26 2-3-2 0-1-0 0-0-1 Minnesota 10 3 7 0 6 21 36 2-1-0 1-6-0 0-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 2

Nashville 4, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO

Friday's Games

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.