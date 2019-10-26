WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting Homeland Security secretary is challenging a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee the day before he leaves office.

Kevin McAleenan sent a letter to House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson on Friday saying he was surprised and disappointed to get the subpoena on Thursday. He had suggested that the department's top intelligence officer testify in his stead.

Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, is holding a hearing on Oct. 30 on terrorist threats facing the country. McAleenan is set to leave his job on Oct. 31 after six months in the position.

The committee subpoenaed McAleenan and acting National Counterterrorism Center Director Russell Travers.

McAleenan took over after Kirstjen Nielsen quit. President Donald Trump has not named his replacement.