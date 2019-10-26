SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a convicted killer who is scheduled to be executed early next month for the 1992 fatal stabbing of a young doughnut shop worker.

The high court on Friday also rejected Charles Russell Rhines' request to delay his execution, which is scheduled to take place the week of Nov. 3-9.

Rhines still has a pending challenge to the use of the drug pentobarbital in his execution. A different court is scheduled to hear that challenge Tuesday.

Rhines was sentenced to death for the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary at the Rapid City shop.

Rhines' attorneys didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.