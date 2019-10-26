  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2483 Down 18
Dec 2467 2482 2429 2435 Down 28
Jan 2483 Down 18
Mar 2502 2517 2477 2483 Down 18
May 2507 2519 2481 2487 Down 15
Jul 2494 2511 2476 2481 Down 16
Sep 2477 2491 2458 2463 Down 16
Dec 2452 2460 2427 2434 Down 15
Mar 2431 2436 2412 2412 Down 18
May 2419 2427 2405 2405 Down 17
Jul 2417 2422 2400 2400 Down 16
Sep 2393 Down 16