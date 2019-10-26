BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2483 Down 18 Dec 2467 2482 2429 2435 Down 28 Jan 2483 Down 18 Mar 2502 2517 2477 2483 Down 18 May 2507 2519 2481 2487 Down 15 Jul 2494 2511 2476 2481 Down 16 Sep 2477 2491 2458 2463 Down 16 Dec 2452 2460 2427 2434 Down 15 Mar 2431 2436 2412 2412 Down 18 May 2419 2427 2405 2405 Down 17 Jul 2417 2422 2400 2400 Down 16 Sep 2393 Down 16