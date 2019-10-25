  1. Home
After son's death, Craig Morgan finds God's purpose in song

By KRISTIN M. HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/25 21:58
FILE - This July 16, 2019 file photo shows Craig Morgan performing at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ten

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three years after country singer Craig Morgan lost his 19-year-old son in a drowning accident, he wrote a song about his grief, pain and his faith, called "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost."

He performed it on the Grand Ole Opry and sent a recorded version to his friend and fellow Opry member Blake Shelton. Shelton started an impromptu social media campaign to promote the song, which caused a widespread response of fans reaching out to Morgan.

Morgan says that nothing has ever affected his heart and soul like the loss of his child, but he felt a push from God to perform this song and give comfort to others.