US may send troops, armored vehicles to Syrian oil fields

By LOLITA C. BALDOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/25 21:22
U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Slovakian Defense Minister Peter Gajdos, center, and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, left, speak with U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, right, speaks with British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, left, during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NA

Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, center, arrives for a bilateral meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on the sidelines of a NATO defense

Slovakian Defense Minister Peter Gajdos, center, speaks with U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, right, and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszcz

BRUSSELS (AP) — Pentagon chief Mark Esper says the United States is considering sending American troops and armored vehicles to help protect oil fields in northeastern Syria controlled by U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds.

Esper says at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels that the U.S. wants to ensure that Islamic State militants don't get access to the oil. That could allow the insurgent group to obtain resources to rebuild.

Esper says the U.S. is considering repositioning American troops and mechanized forces, which include armored vehicles, into the area around the oil fields. He's not providing any details about the possible number of troops, except to say that the U.S. will maintain a "reduced presence" in the war-torn country.

Just last week, President Donald Trump was insisting all U.S. forces would leave Syria.