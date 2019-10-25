WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Poland's new top auditor to resign following reports he rented a house to a sex business while his former close associates at the Finance Ministry are under arrest over allegations the wrongly claimed tax refunds.

Marian Banas, who was previously top Finance Ministry official and head of treasury administration, denies wrongdoing and insists on serving out the six-year term as head of the Supreme Audit Office.

Banas was appointed in August by Poland's ruling right-wing party, despite questions being raised over his wealth and business dealings. The party has praised his role in clamping down on VAT cheats.

But Poland's opposition is calling for his resignation.

Some of his former aides are under arrest on allegations of claiming 5 million zlotys ($1.16 million) in undue VAT.