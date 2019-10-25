TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following reports that Beijing plans to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam after months of social unrest in the city, new reports suggest that Lam may not be the only official the communist government is planning to remove from office.

On Wednesday (Oct. 23), the Financial Times reported that Beijing has already made plans to replace Carrie Lam within the coming months. On Friday (Oct. 25) a source reportedly close to leadership in Beijing claims that Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明), the Director of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) in Beijing, as well as Wang Zhimin (王志民), the Director of China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, may also be forced to give up their offices soon.

Liberty Times reports that the decision to replace the leaders may be formally announced at the upcoming fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), set to be held from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. The source mentions the Chen Dong (陳冬), the Deputy Director of the Fujian Liaison Office and Liang Jianyong (梁建勇), the Propaganda Minister of Fujian’s Provincial CCP Committee, as potential replacements for Wang at the Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

The source claims that Beijing is holding both Wang and Zhang accountable for the chaos that has engulfed the city alongside embattled leader Carrie Lam. Earlier reports suggest that Hong Kong Monetary Authority head Norman Chan (陳德霖) and former Hong Kong Financial Secretary and Chief Secretary for Administration Henry Tang (唐英年) may be under consideration to replace Lam as Chief Executive for the Special Administrative Region.

The report suggests that Zhang may have already taken a back seat at the HKMAO office in Beijing. However, his official resignation from the office may not be for several more weeks, according to the source.