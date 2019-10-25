BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations' human rights chief is sending a three-member team to Chile to examine allegations related to security authorities' use of force and reported crimes by others.

At least 18 people have died in turmoil that has swept Chile, where unrest began as a protest over an increase in subway fares and morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality.

U.N. spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Friday in Geneva that High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to send three human rights officers to Chile from Oct. 28-Nov. 22 to examine allegations of violations. The mission will be based in Santiago but will visit other cities.

Shamdasani said Chilean lawmakers had called for her office to send a mission and the government also invited it. Bachelet is a former Chilean president.