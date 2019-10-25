  1. Home
Taiwan talk show host goes on 10-minute tirade about Han

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/25 18:09
Hsieh. (Screenshot from News Face-to-Face )

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TV show host Arthur Hsieh (謝震武) went into a 10-minute tirade on TV in reaction to Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidates many preposterous proposals on the campaign trail.

Han has recently made such ludicrous suggestions as displaying the entire Palace Museum collection at once and posting flag platforms on all mountains over 3,000 meters in height. In response, Hsieh on the political commentary program "News Face-to-Face" (新聞面對面) went on a 10-minute rant about Han saying he is "speaking without thinking."

On the show, Hsieh borrowed Han's words "it's absolutely not always true that wanting something means being able to do something" in criticizing him. For example, in the case of the flag platforms Han initially said, "it must be done." only to backtrack the next day and say there need to be environmental impact assessments and consideration given to soil and water conservation, among other factors.


Hsieh advised that "the first thing a presidential candidate should say is that this proposal is very good, and we can go back and take this into consideration," instead of saying, "this is something that is necessary" without thinking it through at all. Hsieh then said the ancient expression "one sentence can build a country or destroy it" (一言興邦，一言喪國), roughly meaning "speaking without thinking."

Hsieh said that if Han is actually elected president, when speaking to foreign heads of state, he cannot act like Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) when he received a watch and said it was a "piece of junk." Hsieh said that now that Han is a candidate for the presidency, he needs to take things more seriously.
Han Kuo-yu
Taiwan presidential race
2020 Taiwan presidential race

