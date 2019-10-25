COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The presidential front-runner in Sri Lanka says he will rehabilitate and release all military personnel accused of committing human rights abuses in the long civil war.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in his election manifesto Friday that Tamil Tiger rebels who are imprisoned for war-related activities will also be released after rehabilitation.

Gotabaya during the war was a defense official accused of condoning rape, extrajudicial executions and abductions. He is considered the top candidate in the elections scheduled in November.

His pledge differs from his previous promise to release all detained soldiers soon after he is elected, which was questioned as possibly bypassing legal procedure.

He has also asserted he will not recognize a resolution Sri Lanka co-sponsored at the United Nations human rights body promising to investigate allegations of war crimes.