StarLux to receive first Airbus aircraft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newest Taiwanese airline to join the market, StarLux Airlines, is receiving one of its new Airbus A231neo aircraft on Friday (Oct.25) in a handover ceremony taking place in Hamburg, Germany.

The CEO of StarLux, Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), is reportedly in Germany to accept ownership of the plane. The new aircraft is expected to arrive in Hualien, Taiwan, Monday morning.

Over the past few weeks, the plane has undergone a series of tests to ensure that it is safe for commercial use, reports Liberty Times. When the plane arrives in Taiwan, it will be subjected to another series of tests by Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration before it can enter service.

According to recent reports, StarLux is planning to begin commercial flight operations in January. They are set to begin selling tickets in early December.