TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Xueqin (黃雪琴), a Chinese independent investigative journalist, has been detained by police in Guangzhou, China, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told AFP on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The journalist, whose work is devoted to combating workplace sexual harassment and advancing the #MeToo movement in China, was returning to the mainland after having covered the protests in Hong Kong this summer. Huang participated in the anti-extradition bill protests in the city on June 9 and published articles on the unfolding events online.

At the end of August, Huang was summoned by Guangzhou police, who then confiscated her passport. Huang was subsequently unable to enroll in a course she had originally planned to attend at the University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Law in September.

Huang was told she could go and collect her passport at the station on Oct. 17, according to HKFP. However, on her arrival, she was reportedly susp arrested on the charge of “picking quarrels and stirring trouble.”

A Facebook page for activists focused on human rights in China on Thursday posted its suspicions that Huang had been arrested by Guangzhou police on Oct. 17 and was being held at the Guangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau's Baiyun District Detention Center.

Huang had been publishing her articles on the Hong Kong-based online platform Matters. On Oct. 11, Huang had commented on the platform: "Because of these articles, the Guangzhou police came to my house late at night and harassed my family. My parents were terrified."

Huang served as an investigative reporter for the Guangdong-based media outlets New Express and Southern Weekly. She focused on issues such as gender equality, high-level corruption, polluting industries, and vulnerable groups.

She is particularly well known for her work on the #MeToo movement. In January 2018, she assisted Dr. Luo Qianqian (羅茜茜) in speaking out about sexual harassment by Chen Xiaowu (陳小武), a professor at Beihang University.

Huang once left a comment on one of her own articles that read "truthful reporting is the only thing I can do as a mainland journalist."