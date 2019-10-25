TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hoping to facilitate exchanges in technology research, Taiwan's Institute for Information Industry (III) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday (Oct. 25) with Tokyo City University (TCU), promising future cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.

Representing the institutions at the signing ceremony were III CEO Cho Cheng-hong (卓政宏) and TCU President Chitoshi Miki (三木千壽). The partnership began in 2014 with an initial focus on research on the urban-rural disparity, but the emphasis has gradually shifted toward smart technology and its practical applications in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), reported UDN.

Known for its students' high employment rate, TCU has devoted its resources to creating "future cities" under President Miki's leadership. The school was created by Keita Goto, creator of the successful Tokyu Corporation, as Musashi Senior Engineering School in 1929.

Cho pointed out that the III has a history of collaboration with Taiwanese educational institutions, including National Taiwan University and National Chung Cheng University. He predicted that with an official agreement with TCU, more international talent can be cultivated and trained. He added that the MoU serves as a good example for institutions in both Taiwan and Japan, reported Radio Taiwan International.