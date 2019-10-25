Top 10 Halloween parties in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As All Hallows' Eve creeps up, Taiwan News has created a list of the top 10 Halloween parties at restaurants, bars, and amusement parks across Taiwan for goblins and gargoyles who want to get their ghoul on.

W Taipei 's "Woo Park Halloween Party"



(W Taipei photo)

W Taipei will be hosting The Woo Park Halloween Party on Saturday (Oct. 26) from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the WOOBAR, which will transform into an abandoned amusement park. Those entering must first pass through a scary clown tunnel which leads to an "abyss of fear" where "dreamland becomes screamland."

The event will feature haunting techno and house beats by Xavier Gassemann aka DJ Don Rimini. Guests who wear full-face clown makeup or dress in a clown costume before 10 p.m. can enter free of charge.

The first 30 guests will enjoy special effects makeup by Xuan SFX. Admission is NT$1,200 per person and includes two Halloween cocktails.

Time：Oct. 26 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Location：台北W飯店10樓WOOBAR

Chefs Club "The Haunted Rooftop"



(Chefs club photo)

Chefs Club Taipei and East Drinks West will hold a scary Halloween party on Saturday with a rooftop view overlooking Taipei's skyline. A high-end luxury party will be held in the indoor dining area and fivev international DJs will perform in the open-air bar.

The DJ lineup includes Re: Soul, Ali Grey, Nicola Maglio, Jenny Chen, and Avocado Baby the Mango Messiah. Early bird tickets are NT$800, while tickets at the door are NT$1,000, including two drinks from the selected menu.

Costumes are not required but strongly encouraged. Masks will require temporary removal prior to entering for verification of ID.

Time：Oct. 26

Location：Breeze Xinyi 47F Chefs Club Taipei

Halloween at Triangle



(Triangle photo)

Nothing is scarier than an Open bar from 10 pm. to 12 a.m. at Triangle for the Halloween party. Organizers encourage regulars who haunt the bar to try to appear more frightening than usual: "Most of you guys (including us), trust me, don't need a costume to be ugly, but for this particular night, the uglier the better, the scarier the better. The funnier the better"

An NT$3,000 prize is up for grabs for singles and groups are found to have the best costume.

Time: Oct. 25 10 p.m. to Oct. 26 12 a.m.

Location: MAJI Square No. 1 Yumen Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

James Joyce x Misanthrope Society Walking Dead/Drunk Halloween party

James Joyce Irish Bar and The Misanthrope Society are joining together to host the Walking Dead/Drunk Halloween party. The organizers invite ghosts and ghouls to "take part in our party at the most IRISH bar and the most hell-like place in Taipei, and show us how your devils deep inside look like!"

Those who arrive in costume will receive one free alcoholic beverage. A live band performance by the Bootyslappers will begin at 9 p.m.

Time: Oct. 26 3 p.m. to Oct. 27 3 a.m.

Location: James Joyce Irish Bar No. 278, Section 3, Roosevelt Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

Driftwood Coming Soon



(Taihu Brewing Brewery Taproom photo)

Driftwood's Halloween party will offer two offer two-for-one drink specials and other limited-offer specials such as Halloween shots.

Time: Oct. 26 3 p.m. to Oct. 27 3 a.m.

Location: Driftwood No. 46, Kunming Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

Buckskin Beerhouse Halloween



(Buckskin Beerhouse photo)

Buckskin will be offering a series of pumpkin-themed meal which includes a "Pumpkin Forest Party Salad," "Treacherous Swamp Soup," "Ghost Tomb Paradise Pizza," and "Witch's Lost Magic Cup Dessert." An alcoholic beverage will also be included.

Those who show up in a Halloween costume will receive a voucher for one 300 ml glass of beer.

Time: Oct. 25 to Oct. 31

Location: Buckskin Beerhouse No. 91, Songren Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City and No. 1 Nanjing East Road, Section 2, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Taipei Zoo Zoolloween Strange Carnival



(Taipei Zoo photo)

The Taipei Zoo's 2019 Zoolloween Strange Carnival to take place on Saturday. As this year’s theme is inspired by animal conservation, everyone is invited to join the "fiesta carnival" alongside conservation-related NGOs, the Taipei's Department of Information and Tourism said.

“As long as you complete the challenge game on the same day, you will be entitled to participate in the lottery,” it added. “Apart from exciting stage performances and trick-or-treating activity, you can also go on a date with the Strange Train Conductor at night,” the department adds.

Zoo-goers are encouraged to "unveil the secrets" of three conductors, who will appear every 30 minutes starting from 6:00 p.m. People of all ages are welcome to experience the carnival. For more information, please refer to Taipei Zoo’s official website and Facebook page.

Time: Oct. 26

Location: Taipei Zoo No. 30, Section 2, Xinguang Road, Wenshan District, Taipei City,

Leofoo Tombstone

From now until Nov. 3, Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu County will feature Halloween parades during the days and a "haunted night" including an "Evil Restaurant" on weekends.

Time: Oct. 4 to Nov. 3 starting at 1:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends

Location: Leofoo Village Theme Park No. 60, Guanxi Township, Hsinchu County

XCUBE Be Somebody Festival

On Oct. 26, the XCUBE club, located in Taichung’s Nantun District (南屯區), will be hosting the “Be Somebody Festival" which includes parodies of famous Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJs. One line on the event advertisement on Facebook reads “Bravely doing someone else’s Halloween festival.”

The poster for the event features three people spoofing three of the EDM genre’s most commercially successful DJs, including Skrillex, Armin van Buuren, and Steve Aoki. However, the Taiwanese DJs for this EDM festival have been identified as Skrelax, Steve Aniki, and Armin van Bullsxxt.

Like the DJs themselves, the festival encourages party-goers to come in costume. Those that do will get in for cheaper than regular admission, according to the Facebook event page.

Entry for guys is NT$700, or NT$500 if they are in costume. Entry for girls is only NT$300, or free if they come in costume.

Time: Oct. 26

Location: XCUBE No. 41, Daguan Road, Nantun District, Taichung City

The Pier-2 Art Center's Trick or Drink

The Pier-2 Art Center's "Trick or Drink" Halloween party features a "Meng Po Bar" that includes 22 varieties of craft beers and leading brand wines and spirits. The event also includes a "Pranks After Getting Drunk" food market, a "Divine Workmanship" crafts market, a cross-dressing competition, and musical performances.

Time: Oct. 26 to 27

Location: Kaohsiung's Pier 2 Art Center - No. 1, Dayong Road, Yancheng District, Kaohsiung City