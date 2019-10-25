TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the legal and political controversy around the now-released murder suspect Chan Tong-kai continues to escalate, a key figure in the unfolding drama has stated that Chan may be advised to wait several months before planning his return Taiwan to face justice.

The priest who allegedly persuaded Chan to return to Taiwan, Peter Douglas Koon (管浩鳴) of the Hong Kong Anglican Church, was quoted on Friday (Oct. 25) saying that he may consider delaying Chan’s return to Taiwan for several months, until after Taiwan completes its presidential election on Jan. 11. Koon claims that Chan is worried he may not receive a fair trial in Taiwan, and says they are both concerned at how the case has been politicized.

It was revealed this week that Koon is a member of China’s National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPCC), raising suspicions that he may be working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in persuading Chan to voluntarily return to Taiwan and in his apparent role in managing Chan’s travel arrangements. Koon’s comments, as reported by UDN, come as the egregious failure of legal cooperation between Taipei and Hong Kong, along with the Tsai government’s response to Chan’s potential surrender, have sparked nationwide debate in Taiwan.

Chan was released from Hong Kong’s justice system on Wednesday (Oct. 23) after serving a sentence for minor crimes. Despite confessing to Hong Kong authorities that he murdered his girlfriend, the Hong Kong government’s refusal to cooperate with Taiwan’s authorities and their unwillingness to try Chan for murder has caused widespread uncertainty and debate regarding the case.

In response to Chan’s public statements that he intends to voluntarily return to Taiwan, Taiwan initially said it would deny his entry and forbid his travel to the country unless Hong Kong offered legal cooperation. Now, however, Taipei says it is prepared to receive Chan and send him to trial as long as Hong Kong authorities coordinate the dates and manner of his arrival with Taiwanese authorities beforehand.