TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese citizen, Shen Yuli (沈裕力), attempted to enter Taiwan without proper visa documents on Thursday (Oct. 24), claiming the Chinese government was demanding he face trial for comments he made in support of the Hong Kong protests.

Shen originally booked a ticket to Thailand with a stopover in Taipei but decided to stay in Taiwan. He pointed out on Twitter that he had gone to Hong Kong in June to investigate the situation there and was accused of "endangering national security" by the Chinese government for his remarks supporting the Hong Kong social movement, reported UDN.

According to Shen, the Chinese government is demanding he face trial in China, but he is too afraid to comply. Shen even tore up his passport, asking Taiwan to protect him, reported CNA.

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Shen did not have the documents required to enter the country and that there was no evidence supporting his claim. Shen was transferred to a safe third country at 12:10 a.m. on Friday.

Shen Yu-li explains his situation on Twitter. (Twitter photo)