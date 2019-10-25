PITTSBURGH (AP) — A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Stephen Cohen is co-president of New Light, one of three congregations present the day of the shooting. He says what's most important is remembering those who were lost.

The Tree of Life building in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood has remained closed since the shooting.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.