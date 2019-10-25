The sun shines over gardens surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Sunday, Oc
A sign marking the day of the shooting that killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others at this synagogue hangs on one of the remaining barricades
Visitors walk through the screens displaying artwork from school students surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the Squirr
The stars with the names of victims, and other tributes that were placed around the Tree of Life Synagogue after the shooting that killed 11 worshippe
Judah Samet walks around the Tree of Life Synagogue, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Samet, a holocaust survi
Augie Siriano, the long-time custodian at the Tree of Life Synagogue, stands outside the Rodef Shalom Temple, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Pittsburgh wh
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, The signs for the Tree of Life Synagogue is shown on the building in Pittsburgh. Community service p
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Pittsburgh Police direct traffic as their vehicles close the street adjacent to the Tree of Life Syn
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, center, arrives on the street corner outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Stephen Cohen is co-president of New Light, one of three congregations present the day of the shooting. He says what's most important is remembering those who were lost.
The Tree of Life building in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood has remained closed since the shooting.
Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.