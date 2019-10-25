A protester holds her hands up toward a police truck spraying a water canon at students and union members marching in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 21
Soldiers are reflected in the glass of a bus stop as demonstrators walk past, amid ongoing demonstrations triggered by an increase in subway fares in
Police detain an anti-government protester in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Michelle Bachelet, Piñera's predecessor as president and now t
A demonstrator wearing a mask throws a plank of wood into a flaming barricade during anti-government protests in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2
The capital city of La Paz is seen from El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. President Evo Morales declared himself victor of the weekend election
A female supporter of Bolivian President Evo Morales shows her support during a march in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said his o
A National Guard soldier puts his hand on his shield as he blocks a protest from reaching the state electricity company headquarters in Caracas, Venez
A man holds the Spanish sign: "Hurray for those who fight!" in front of a street blocked by a burning barricade during a protest demanding the resigna
A theater troupe of university students perform as grade school students recite a lesson on Haiti's constitution and government during a protest calli
Ballet shoes lay next to a dance costume during a tribute to the late ballerina and choreographer Alicia Alonso at the National Ballet School in Havan
A man handles a bullet cartridge in a bloodied street by a truck with a flat tire and covered with bullet hits after a gunfight in Culiacan, Mexico, T
Willian Arao of Brazil's Flamengo celebrates his team's third goal scored by teammate Gabriel at a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match
A fan of Boca Juniors waits for the start of a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buen
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Luis Lacalle Pou, of the National party, attend his campaign rally in San Jose, Uruguay, Tuesday, Oct.
Supporters of vice presidential candidate Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner holds a life-size cut out image of the former president and former first lady
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
From Port-au-Prince to Santiago, furious demonstrators marched to demand fundamental change, the latest spasms in a recent wave of often-violent protests that has set tires, government offices, trains and subway stations ablaze across Latin America and the Caribbean.
At least 18 people died in Chile's turmoil, which began over a 4-cent rise in subway fares but ballooned into a larger movement over growing inequality. Bolivian President Evo Morales declared himself victor of the presidential election while his opponents kept out in the streets protesting what they said was fraud in the vote count.
Demonstrators in Haiti pressed on with weeks of street marches haranguing against a president they accuse of complicity in corruption and badly mismanaging the economy. Calls for Honduran President Hernandez's resignation bubbled into street clashes after his younger brother was convicted on drug trafficking charges in New York in a trial that included testimony implicating the president in his drug enterprise.
In Venezuela's capital, protesters faced off with police outside the state electricity company to show solidarity for the western state of Zulia, which suffers daily power outages that sometimes last more than 20 hours.
Voters in the neighboring nations of Argentina and Uruguay prepared for national elections this weekend.
Gunbattles raged in the Mexico city of Culiacan when swarms of cartel gunmen took to the streets after police and soldiers captured a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, leading officials to order his release.
Cuban ballerina and choreographer Alicia Alonso died in Havana, where a tribute was held at the National Ballet School she founded.
Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.