In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, Indian policemen pay homage to mark Police Commemoration Day in Hyderabad, India. Police Commemoration Day
In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, sumo wrestlers perform an exercise during training at the Musashigawa Sumo Stable in Beppu, western Japan.
In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, a lone oarsman stands on his boat during the dress rehearsal for the Royal barge ceremony on the Chao Phray
In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures as he interacts with youth from conflict countries at h
In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, a protester wears a mask during a protest in Hong Kong. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are donning cart
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, protesters wearing masks watch as they clash with police in Hong Kong. Hong Kong protesters again flooded s
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong protesters again flooded streets on Sun
In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, center, leaves the stateroom at the end of the enthronement ceremony where he of
In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako attend the enthronement ceremony where emperor official
In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Sei
In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, a fisherman sits on a rock to catch fish in the river Brahmaputra in Kasoshila village on the outskirts of
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, Spain's MotoGP rider Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, South Africa's Faf de Klerk runs to score a try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stad
Indian policemen stand guard to mark Police Commemoration Day in Hyderabad.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, sumo wrestlers perform an exercise at the Musashigawa Sumo Stable in Beppu, western Japan.
An oarsman stands on a boat during a rehearsal for the Royal Barge ceremony on the Chao Praya River in Bangkok. The barge procession on Dec. 12 is part of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com