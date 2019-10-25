TOKYO (AP) — Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup because of an ankle injury, a huge blow for the team ahead of its semifinal match against South Africa on Sunday.

The Welsh Rugby Union says Williams sustained the injury in an accidental collision during training.

No replacement has been called up yet.

Williams is one of Wales' most dangerous runners in its back division.

