Taiwan and Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement on measures to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF), the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Thursday.

The measures will include joint work on virus detection technology, immunology research and diagnostic methods, the council said.

Since its outbreak in China last year, the virus has spread to 10 countries in the region, including Vietnam in February, where it has been discovered in all of the country's 63 provinces and municipalities, resulting in the deaths of some 5.6 million pigs, either from the virus itself or from preventative culls.

Taiwan, meanwhile, remains the only East Asian country other than Japan not currently in the ASF epidemic zone, and has had aggressive prevention measures in place against the virus since last August, the COA said.

According to a Thursday press release, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) led a delegation Tuesday to meet with Vietnamese counterparts in Hanoi and share information on the status of the outbreak and prevention efforts in both countries.

The following day, Chiu Chui-chang (邱垂章) of Taiwan's Animal Health Research Institute and Pham Thi Ngoc of Vietnam's National Institute of Veterinary Research signed a memorandum of understanding laying out areas of cooperation on virus detection technology, immunology research and differential diagnostic procedures, the statement said.

The visit also enabled the COA to carry out diagnostic drills on samples of the virus within the epidemic zone -- its first opportunity to do so, despite having technologies in place that meet World Organization for Animal Health standards.

In addition to the fight against ASF, the COA hopes the agreement will serve as a framework for other areas of cooperation, bringing together researchers from the two countries to strengthen their epidemic prevention capabilities, the statement said.