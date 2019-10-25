Artists from Taiwan and abroad gathered in Taipei to showcase their "superhero" creations, the theme of this year's Taiwan Comic Festival, which opened at Songshan Culture and Creative Park on Thursday.

The festival, which is set to run until Sunday, aims to put Taiwan's comic industry on the international map, said Lai Yu-hsien (賴有賢), head of the Taipei Comic Artist Labor Union, the event organizer.

This year, 100 illustrators from Taiwan and abroad have been invited to Taipei to share the stories behind the creation of their own ideal superheroes.

The theme will hopefully inspire domestic illustrators to be more creative and demonstrate their skills, Lai told CNA, adding that Taiwan needs to come up with its own superheros.

Copyright agents from Malaysia, the United States, Japan, Korea and France have also been invited to help promote exchanges with local artists, he said.

If creators at the event can produce story lines that could be marketed internationally, it could help give a new direction to the development of Taiwan's comic industry, which has been impacted by the shrinking publishing market in recent years, the union head said.

This year's four-day event also features autograph signings by renowned comic illustrators, drawing lessons, prize raffles, workshops and discussion forums, according to the organizer.