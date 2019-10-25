All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 11 8 2 1 17 40 30 Boston 9 6 1 2 14 26 20 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 40 39 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 32 29 Florida 9 4 2 3 11 30 33 Montreal 10 4 4 2 10 36 34 Detroit 10 3 7 0 6 23 38 Ottawa 9 2 6 1 5 22 31 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 11 7 2 2 16 41 34 Carolina 10 6 3 1 13 33 29 N.Y. Islanders 9 6 3 0 12 25 22 Columbus 10 5 3 2 12 26 32 Pittsburgh 11 6 5 0 12 36 30 Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 4 1 7 25 27 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 9 7 1 1 15 36 24 Nashville 9 5 3 1 11 38 32 St. Louis 9 4 2 3 11 27 30 Winnipeg 11 5 6 0 10 30 36 Dallas 11 3 7 1 7 23 32 Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 19 22 Minnesota 9 3 6 0 6 21 32 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 7 2 1 15 31 24 Vegas 11 7 4 0 14 36 28 Vancouver 9 6 3 0 12 30 19 Anaheim 10 6 4 0 12 24 22 Arizona 9 5 3 1 11 26 19 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 29 32 San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 34 Los Angeles 9 4 5 0 8 27 34

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.