NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 say records from his own calendar help support her claim.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz responded Thursday that Summer Zervos' claims are "entirely meritless and not corroborated by any documents."

She's suing Trump, saying he defamed her by calling her a liar.

She has said he invited her to the Beverly Hills Hotel in California in December 2007 for what she thought was a professional dinner, sexually assaulted her, then asked her to meet him at his nearby golf club the next morning.

The calendar records emerged in a filing Thursday. They show Trump was to be at the hotel on Dec. 21, 2007, and the club the following morning.

The records don't include anything about Zervos joining him in either place. But Zervos' lawyer Mariann Wang says the documents "strongly corroborate" the former "Apprentice" contestant's allegations.