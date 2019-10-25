NEW YORK (AP) — CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Facebook's policy not to monitor political ads for truth-telling is ludicrous and advised the social media giant to sit out the 2020 election until it can figure out something better.

His network recently rejected two ads that President Donald Trump's campaign sought to air, saying they repeated allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden that had been proven false.

Facebook ran the ad. The company has said that politicians have the right to unfettered speech on its platform and that it's up to citizens to investigate their claims.

Zucker's comments Thursday were made during an appearance at a media conference.

Zucker also said that Fox News has become conspiracy TV and that it does a disservice to the country.