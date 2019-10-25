NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement think tank wants police departments to rethink how they decide when to take guns away from suicidal officers.

The recommendation to review gun-removal policies is contained in a new report by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum. It aims to help law enforcement agencies with how to respond to a spate of officer suicides this year in New York City and around the country.

The report says psychologists should be involved in the decision to remove a gun from at-risk officers. It also says the officers should be assured that their weapons will be returned as soon as they're cleared for duty.

Last week, another NYPD officer used his gun to take his life. It was the 10th suicide for the department so far this year.