MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine suspected gang members have been found dead in an area of southern Mexico where two criminal organizations have fought over territory for years.

The bullet-ridden bodies of the nine men were found on a road Wednesday in the township of Zitlala, in southern Guerrero state.

Zitlala is near Chilapa, a township where the Rojos gang has been disputing control with a group known as the Ardillos.

Guerrero state prosecutors said the dead men appeared to belong to the Rojos gang.

Investigators found shell casings from assault rifles at the scene.