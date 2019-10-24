Taiwan seizes trespassing Chinese boat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese dredger boats that trespassed the Cross-Strait Median (海峽中線) were seized by the Coast Guard Administration and Penghu County Government on Thursday (Oct. 24) morning, reported CNA.

The Chinese boats that crossed the Median line to dredge for sand were seized by the Taiwan ships, with assistance from the Air Police Department, according to CNA. The two Chinese boats, “Feng-i 9969” and "Chang-hsin 36," respectively, weighed, 4,226 tons and 270,701 tons.

Approximately 1,500 tons of sea sand was found on the boats, which had 28 personnel.