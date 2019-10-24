MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has airlifted its state-of-the-art air defense systems to Serbia for joint air defense drills, the first-ever such deployment.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that the long-range S-400 and the short-range Pantsyr-S systems have been delivered to Serbia for the Slavic Shield-2019 exercise.

The ministry said the drills envisage joint action by the Russian and Serbian militaries to fend off an air attack. The first part of the war games was held at a firing range in southern Russian in September.

Serbia has maintained close links with traditional Slavic ally Russia despite formally seeking European Union membership. It has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and has pledged to stay out of NATO.