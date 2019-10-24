  1. Home
Dalai Lama says no to independence, yes to cultural preservation

The Dalai Lama spoke to youth leaders from around the world at United States Institute of Peace, in India

By Alex Wu , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/24 20:02
Dalai Lama (Dalai Lama FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dalai Lama said Tibet will not seek independence but asked the Chinese government to respect Tibetan cultural traditions, at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) youth leaders’ dialogue in India, reported the Voice of America (VOA) Chinese, according to CNA.

The Dalai Lama said Tibet had decided not to seek independence from China since 2008, as living in harmony is the better option. He also noted that, in reality, independence is just a political phrase, CNA reported him as saying.

The Dalai Lama said at the event on Oct. 23-24 that since Tibet exists within China’ borders, it is therefore part of China from a political perspective. He added that since China’s constitution refers to Tibetan areas in China, all Tibetans in China have a right to preserve their own culture and language.

The Dalai Lama said the situation of some Chinese hardliners attempting to eliminate Tibetan culture and language is changing. Also, he added, many Chinese people have started to show an interest in Tibetan culture, CNA reported.
Dalai Lama
USIP
United States Institute of Peace
Tibet

