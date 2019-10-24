Spain exhumes former dictator Franco

The exhumation of General Francisco Franco is taking place on Thursday. The former dictator's remains are being taken from the mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and transferred to a discreet grave close to the capital.

The move comes after the late dictator's family lost a long-running legal battle over his resting place.

The family wanted to either keep his remains in the Valley of the Fallen or have them moved to a family burial site in the Almudena Roman Catholic Cathedral, adjacent to the Royal Palace in central Madrid.

The reburial is being attended by close family. Justice Minister Dolores Delgado will be present in her role as "First Notary of the Kingdom."

A divisive figure

Franco led a military dictatorship in Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975. His rule was characterized by brutal political repression and he remains a polarizing political figure in the country.

Thousands of political prisoners and other people remain missing, four decades after his rule ended.

After Spain's transition to democracy in the 1970s, many members of Franco's regime were pardoned for their crimes in the name of national reconciliation. But these pardons have fostered resentment throughout the country. The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, where Franco and many of the war dead are buried, is the most visible symbol of that resentment.

Topped by a 150-meter (500-feet) cross, the hillside basilica has attracted both tourists and right-wing sympathizers, with many on the left repulsed by the memorial, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler.

Country divided

Spain's socialists have long sought to turn the opulent mausoleum into a memorial for the roughly 50,000 people who died in Spain's civil war that lasted from 1936-1939.

In September 2018, Spain's Parliament voted in favor of the exhumation.

Some historians say that removing Franco's remains from the Valley of the Fallen would be a "step" toward normalization for Spain, a country which still has villages named "Caudillo" in honor of the dictator, and streets recalling senior figures within the Franco's regime.

But the longstanding debate over Franco's remains has deeply divided the country. The exhumation takes place just ahead of a general election on November 10.

sri/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

