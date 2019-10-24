  1. Home
Taiwan and Marshall Islands to sign economic cooperation agreement

It is the third visit of Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, who will meet the Taiwan president and foreign minister

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/24 18:00
President Tsai Ing-wen and President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine (Right) (Source: CNA/ File photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 24) on a four-day trip to meet with Taiwanese leaders.

It is the third visit to Taiwan for the country’s Pacific ally and she has arrived this time with a ministerial delegation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) via a press statement. She will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to oversee the signing of bilateral cooperative agreements, including an Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Heine will attend a ceremony at which New Taipei City Government will establish sister-city ties with the Marshall Islands’ Jaluit Atoll. She will also accept an honorary doctorate degree in philosophy from Fu Jen Catholic University.

The Heine administration has been a long-time friend of Taiwan and a strong advocate for bilateral ties, said MOFA. It added the two countries have established cooperation in such areas as agriculture, fishery, public health, education, women’s empowerment, clean energy, and infrastructure.
Taiwan-Marshall Islands relations
Marshall Islands
Pacific allies

