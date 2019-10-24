TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 24) on a four-day trip to meet with Taiwanese leaders.

It is the third visit to Taiwan for the country’s Pacific ally and she has arrived this time with a ministerial delegation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) via a press statement. She will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to oversee the signing of bilateral cooperative agreements, including an Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Heine will attend a ceremony at which New Taipei City Government will establish sister-city ties with the Marshall Islands’ Jaluit Atoll. She will also accept an honorary doctorate degree in philosophy from Fu Jen Catholic University.

The Heine administration has been a long-time friend of Taiwan and a strong advocate for bilateral ties, said MOFA. It added the two countries have established cooperation in such areas as agriculture, fishery, public health, education, women’s empowerment, clean energy, and infrastructure.