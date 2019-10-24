Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (KKL), the government-owned distillery that produces the celebrated sorghum liquor, hosted a kaoliang-themed banquet Tuesday to promote the incorporation of the liquor into Kinmen cuisine.



Local restaurateurs and officials of the offshore county were invited to enjoy a set of eight dishes -- all featuring kaoliang -- developed by the culinary team at Kaohsiung's five-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel.



The dishes included oyster vermicelli and Buddha jumps over the wall, both popular delicacies, as well as kaoliang-soaked pound cake served as dessert.



At the banquet, Kinmen Deputy Magistrate Huang I-kai (黃怡凱) shared childhood memories of her mother making dishes with kaoliang liquor, and said she believes that innovative uses of kaoliang could push Kinmen cuisine to new heights.



The sentiment was shared by KKL chairman Li Tseng-tsai (李增財), who expressed hope that the dishes will draw visitors to the island county.



KKL plans to share the recipes developed for the banquet with local chefs and will host a class to teach the recipes Nov. 6, according to the distillery.