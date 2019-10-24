TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's Taiwan Pride Parade will be held on Saturday (Oct. 26) and is expected to draw a record crowd as the march takes place five months since same-sex marriage was officialy legalized in the country.

Organizers estimate that the 2019 Taiwan Pride Parade, which will take place on Saturday in Taipei, will draw 200,000 participants, well above the 130,000 seen last year, reported CNA. Parade participants will be divided into six color-coded teams to represent the six colors of the rainbow flag, including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet.

In the 24 hours since the tweet was posted, it has gained 67 retweets and 219 likes. This year's parade will have special significance because it will be the first parade held since same-sex marriage was legalized in Taiwan in May of this year.

Prior to this year's parade, a pride market will be held at 12 p.m., and the starting point stage will open at 12:30 p.m. The official parade will start at 1:30 p.m. at Taipei City Hall Square and is scheduled to wind its way along Zhongxiao East Road to Ketagalan Boulevard, where it will finish in front of the Presidential Palace at 7 p.m.

An after-party called the 2019 Pride POSE Party will be held the Riverside Red House Theater Performance Hall. The event will include music from DJs Victor Cheng, Odin.L, and Böbby Lin, as well as guest appearances by Drag Race superstars Aja and Kim Chi.

For more information on the parade, please visit the official Taiwan LGBT Pride website. For details on the after-party, visit the event's Facebook page.