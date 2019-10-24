TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a prohibition order on a controversial comic book titled "Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism (互利共贏的一帶一路)" and seeks to retrieve copies from local schools.

The English and Chinese versions of the comic book, produced by Asia Comic Cultural Museum curator Hew Kuan Yau (丘光耀) and Malaysian artist Chong Po Ling (張寶玲), were released in April. The publishers allegedly distributed 2,500 copies to school libraries to educate students about China's "Belt and Road" policy and its impact on Malaysia.

The contents of the comic not only touches on business opportunities between China and Malaysia but also vilifies Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his family. The Malaysian government has said the comic book promotes the ideology of communism and questions efforts made by Malaysian ancestors to "distort the mind of the public," reported Liberty Times.

The ministry is currently investigating the book and its publishers, including Hew and Chong. Hew denied accusations that he was championing communism and told the press that since the theme of the book is China's Belt and Road initiative, including the views of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping was inevitable.



