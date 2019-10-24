TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female unaccounted for Indonesian migrant worker was recently arrested after police pinpointed her location in Kaohsiung while she made a live-streaming broadcast of her singing KTV songs.

A 25-year-old female Indonesian migrant worker identified as Ah Chuan (阿娟), has gained a fan-based of about 1,000 followers for her good looks and her liv broadcasts of her meals at hot pot restaurants and songs at KTV clubs in Taiwan. However, her Facebook videos started to attract the attention of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) officers, as she is suspected to have fled from her employer two years ago.

The NIA's Southern Administration Corps said that during her most recent broadcast on Facebook, agents were able to narrow down her location to the vicinity of the Kaohsiung Main Station. After sending a task force to search nearby establishments, officers were able to hear a song being sung that was very similar to what was being broadcast on her Facebook feed.



Ah Chuan. (Southern Administration Corps photo)

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a Southeast Asian woman holding a microphone and belting out tunes for her fans. When they compared her face to that of Ah Chuan's Facebook profile, they found that they were a match.

Ah Chuan was so engrossed in her singing that she did not notice the NIA officers enter the room. It was not until she finished her song that she noticed several agents standing behind her.

When immigration officers asked her if she had absconded from her employer, a stunned Ah Chuan confessed: "Yes. How did you find me?" After checking through her records, officers found that Ah Chuan had disappeared for more than two years.



Ah Chuan (left). (Southern Administration Corps photo)

She was then taken into custody by the Southern Administration Corps for questioning. The agency says that Ah Chuan will be deported to Indonesia in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法).