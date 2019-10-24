TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Thursday (Oct. 24) welcomed members of the Taiwanese delegation that had attended the international MedTech Conference 2019 last month in Boston, Massachusetts.

Members of the 12-person team recently returned to Taiwan after several weeks in the U.S. establishing partnerships with major players in the medical technology industry. CNA reports that the delegates were successful in establishing links with 180 potential future partners thanks to their work at the Taiwan Tech Arena at the MedTech Conference held Sept. 23-25.

In Taipei on Thursday, the ministry recognized the delegation for their outstanding work and success in promoting Taiwanese innovation, especially when it comes to tech applications related to rapid disease screening, medical testing, and cutting-edge medical tools. Speaking to the delegates, MOST Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu (許有進) remarked that New England is an important region in the U.S. for emerging medical and bio-technologies.

Hsu also thanked the team for furthering Taiwan’s cooperative relationship with startups and top academic institutions in the region, reports CNA. He added that the government will continue to invest in key technologies and promoting international partnerships to strengthen Taiwan’s role in the eco-system of global innovation.