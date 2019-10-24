TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Jack Ma (馬雲), criticized the current hiring process of top companies like his own at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore last week, pointing out that too much emphasis is placed on a person's diploma, according to CNBC.

Known as China's richest man, the billionaire entrepreneur founded Alibaba in 1999 and often serves as a role model for startup businesses. He has previously told the famous story in which he applied for 30 jobs and was rejected from every one of them, reported ET Today.

Ma said that people like him would not make it through the initial screening for Alibaba because academic results are deemed as more important in the international employment system. "People judge you by your diploma," Ma continued, saying major companies would not even consider him if they see applicants from Harvard or Stanford, reported SET News.

The e-commerce tycoon worries children will not be able to survive in the face of Artificial Intelligence due to the education they currently receive. "We [must] teach our kids how to be innovative, constructive and creative," Ma emphasized.